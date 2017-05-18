There's another food scandal and this...

There's another food scandal and this time it's shrimp snacks

The producer of a shrimp snack popular in Taiwan has been caught using expired raw materials, including bonito extract powder that is nearly three years past its expiration date. Based on a tip-off, investigators from the Food and Drug Administration and local health authorities, along with prosecutors, raided the Yu Zong Foods Co.

