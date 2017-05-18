The restaurants in Taipei that harness the goodness of Taiwan

Chef Andre Chiang of RAW putting the finishing touches to the dishes. TAIPEI: Taipei has always been a city where one doesn't have to work hard to eat awfully well: It has a street food scene as vibrant as that of Bangkok; restaurants that specialise in both Taiwanese and regional cuisines from around China; thousands of cheap and cheerful joints at which to drink cold beer with small plates and quick stir-fries; and a plethora of sushi bars, a remnant of decades spent under Japanese rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.