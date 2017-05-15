The Latest: China's pirated software raises risks in attack
Beijing has tolerated rampant use of unlicensed software copies despite repeated promises to crack down and warnings by industry groups that China is leaving itself open to being hurt by malicious code. BSA The Software Alliance, an industry group, says some 70 percent of computers in China run unlicensed software, the highest level among large countries.
