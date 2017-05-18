The headquarters of Photronics in Brookfield, Conn., as seen on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Technology company Photronics reported second-quarter sales of $108.3 million, down 12 percent from last year, but flat compared to the previous quarter, the company announced Wednesday. "Second-quarter revenues were essentially flat as improving display photomask sales were offset by a decline in our high-end logic business in Taiwan," Peter Kirlin , CEO, said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.