The headquarters of Photronics in Bro...

The headquarters of Photronics in Brookfield, Conn., as seen on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Technology company Photronics reported second-quarter sales of $108.3 million, down 12 percent from last year, but flat compared to the previous quarter, the company announced Wednesday. "Second-quarter revenues were essentially flat as improving display photomask sales were offset by a decline in our high-end logic business in Taiwan," Peter Kirlin , CEO, said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC