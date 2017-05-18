Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus am...

Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

After a year in office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's administration is shunned by an angry China and facing even greater international isolation. Yet, the island's first female president seems focused on policy initiatives at home as well as maintaining robust relations with the United States, Taiwan's most important source of arms and political support.

Chicago, IL

