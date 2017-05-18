Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus am...

Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, a person wearing a photo of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is covered by bean curd thrown by Taiwanese workers during a Labor Day rally in Taipei as they demand better conditions for workers in Taiwan. After a year in office, Tsai's administration is shunned by an angry China, but domestic concerns appear to be trumping relations with Beijing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,581 • Total comments across all topics: 281,166,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC