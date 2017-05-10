Taiwan's Foxconn to begin construction on US plant in second half of 2017 - source

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major Apple Inc supplier, will begin construction on a U.S. plant in the second half of this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016.

