Taiwanese comedian Chu Ke-liang dies ...

Taiwanese comedian Chu Ke-liang dies aged 70

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Taiwanese comedian Chu Ke-liang died on May 15, 2017, at the age of 70. Taiwanese comedian and entertainer Chu Ke-liang has died of liver failure at the age of 70, Taiwanese media reports said. Chu died at about 5am on Monday at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, after spending several weeks in hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC