Taiwanese comedian Chu Ke-liang dies aged 70

Taiwanese comedian Chu Ke-liang died on May 15, 2017, at the age of 70. Taiwanese comedian and entertainer Chu Ke-liang has died of liver failure at the age of 70, Taiwanese media reports said. Chu died at about 5am on Monday at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, after spending several weeks in hospital.

