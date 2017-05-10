Taiwan woos Muslim tourists

Kota Kinabalu: Taiwan is ranked the seventh most desirable non-IOC destination for Muslims attracting 30,000 such visitors a year, while Singapore is the top non-IOC destination for Muslims. Kuala Lumpur-based Taiwan Tourism Bureau Director, Tony Wu, said Taiwan has more than 100 halal eateries and the island nation is aiming for 100,000 Muslim tourists this year out of 11.7 million Muslim tourists worldwide from a total of 117 million tourists recorded travelling in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.