Taiwan woos Muslim tourists

Taiwan woos Muslim tourists

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Taiwan is ranked the seventh most desirable non-IOC destination for Muslims attracting 30,000 such visitors a year, while Singapore is the top non-IOC destination for Muslims. Kuala Lumpur-based Taiwan Tourism Bureau Director, Tony Wu, said Taiwan has more than 100 halal eateries and the island nation is aiming for 100,000 Muslim tourists this year out of 11.7 million Muslim tourists worldwide from a total of 117 million tourists recorded travelling in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC