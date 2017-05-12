Taiwan watercolor master to exhibit in Shanghai

Acclaimed Taiwanese watercolor painter Cheng Yang-chen has further expanded his influence to Shanghai with a new exhibition at Shanghai Cheng Yang-chen Watercolor Art Exchange Center opening on May 18. The grand opening of the exhibition will double as the awards ceremony of the Biennial 8th Continental Watercolor Art Hwa-yang Competition in the center's Chinese Courtyard. Among all the painting methods, watercolors are without a doubt one of most exquisite types.

