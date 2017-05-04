Taiwan to Drop Amateur Radio Morse Code Requirement

According to an article in Taipei Times , the National Communications Commission in Taiwan has proposed to abolish the Amateur Radio Morse code requirement and to permit operation on 432-440 MHz on a secondary basis, among other changes to the Amateur Radio rules there. the NCC has approved the amendments, it must put them on public notice for 2 months and then make any changes it considers necessary, before they take effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.