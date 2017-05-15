Taiwan strongly protests China's bloc...

Taiwan strongly protests China's blocking of WHA participation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

During a general session in January of the World Health Organization executive board, which decided the agenda of this month's WHA meeting, Taiwan could have, but did not, seek the help of its diplomatic allies or friendly countries to ensure its participation in the WHA, he said . New Power Party Legislator Freddy Lim said that he "does not know how China expects Taiwan to further suppress and "castrate" itself when the Taiwanese delegation to the WHA had voluntarily referred itself as "Chinese Taipei" at WHA meetings".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC