'Taiwan should endorse one-China prin...

'Taiwan should endorse one-China principle'1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Beijing, May 10 Taiwan authorities should accept the 1992 Consensus which embodies the one-China principle, to break the current cross-Strait communication deadlock, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday. By refusing to endorse the 1992 Consensus, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party has undermined the common political foundation of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, said An Fengshan, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC