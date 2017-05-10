'Taiwan should endorse one-China principle'1 min ago

Beijing, May 10 Taiwan authorities should accept the 1992 Consensus which embodies the one-China principle, to break the current cross-Strait communication deadlock, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday. By refusing to endorse the 1992 Consensus, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party has undermined the common political foundation of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, said An Fengshan, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.