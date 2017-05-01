Taiwan says US ties solid, as opposition chides over Trump response
Taiwan's U.S. ties are solid with regular contacts, its foreign minister said on Monday, as the government came under opposition criticism over U.S. President Donald Trump's cool response to the possibility of a phone call with Taiwan's president. FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee attends a news conference after Taiwan was not invited to the assembly meeting of a United Nations aviation agency, in Taipei, Taiwan September 23, 2016.
