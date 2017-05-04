Taiwan President denies plan to compete with China
Taipei, May 6 - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has denied that her plan to strengthen economic ties with other countries was to compete with China's new Silk Route project to revive the historic economic corridor. It is not about competing with China, but about emphasising Taiwan's own advantages and promoting mutually beneficial development as a member of the regional community, Tsai said late Friday.
