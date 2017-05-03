Taiwan president calls on China to extend goodwill - newspaper
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen called on China to change its thinking and extend goodwill in its relationship with the self-ruled island, according to an interview published on Wednesday by a newspaper considered close to her main opposition. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, cut official communication channels with Taipei soon after Tsai took power in May last year to pressure her and her party into recognising the "one China" principle agreed by the previous Nationalist government.
