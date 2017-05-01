Taiwan Preps for Wave of Anger if Bar...

Taiwan Preps for Wave of Anger if Barred From UN Health Event

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Taiwan's health minister Ching-Chuan Yeh shows his badge at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2009. Taiwan will vent new anger towards political rival China if the World Health Organization, dominated by Beijing's allies, keeps Taiwan out of an annual assembly this month despite rigorous lobbying from Taipei.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC