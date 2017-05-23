Taiwan market: Samsung Pay launched
Samsung Electronics formally launched Samsung Pay on May 23 in Taiwan after a three-week trial operation of the smartphone-based e-payment services in cooperation with seven local banks. The seven banks are Citibank Taiwan, Standard Chartered Bank, Cathay United Bank, Taishin International Bank, E.Sun Bank, Union Bank of Taiwan and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|8 hr
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC