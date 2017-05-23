Taiwan market: Samsung Pay launched

Taiwan market: Samsung Pay launched

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: DigiTimes

Samsung Electronics formally launched Samsung Pay on May 23 in Taiwan after a three-week trial operation of the smartphone-based e-payment services in cooperation with seven local banks. The seven banks are Citibank Taiwan, Standard Chartered Bank, Cathay United Bank, Taishin International Bank, E.Sun Bank, Union Bank of Taiwan and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling 8 hr Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,241,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC