Taiwan-Japan relations body to change name

A quasi-official organization set up by Taiwan to handle Taiwan-Japan relations will soon change its name to add the words "Taiwan" and "Japan" to its official title to signify reaching a new level of bilateral relations, according to a Taiwanese official. The name of Taiwan's Association of East Asian Relations , which handles bilateral affairs in the absence of official ties, will soon be changed to the Association of Taiwan-Japan Relations , Tsai Ming-yaw - outgoing head of the association - said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.