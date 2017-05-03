Taiwan-Japan relations body to change name
A quasi-official organization set up by Taiwan to handle Taiwan-Japan relations will soon change its name to add the words "Taiwan" and "Japan" to its official title to signify reaching a new level of bilateral relations, according to a Taiwanese official. The name of Taiwan's Association of East Asian Relations , which handles bilateral affairs in the absence of official ties, will soon be changed to the Association of Taiwan-Japan Relations , Tsai Ming-yaw - outgoing head of the association - said at a news briefing on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC