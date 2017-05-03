Taiwan-Japan relations body to change...

Taiwan-Japan relations body to change name

A quasi-official organization set up by Taiwan to handle Taiwan-Japan relations will soon change its name to add the words "Taiwan" and "Japan" to its official title to signify reaching a new level of bilateral relations, according to a Taiwanese official. The name of Taiwan's Association of East Asian Relations , which handles bilateral affairs in the absence of official ties, will soon be changed to the Association of Taiwan-Japan Relations , Tsai Ming-yaw - outgoing head of the association - said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

