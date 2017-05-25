Taiwan holds war games simulating Chinese island attack

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen listens to a presentation during the annual Han Kuang exercises on the outlying Penghu Island, Taiwan, Thursday, May 25, 2017. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen listens to a presentation during the annual Han Kuang exercises on the outlying Penghu Island, Taiwan, Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.