Taiwan Gay Marriage Ruling Widens Pol...

Taiwan Gay Marriage Ruling Widens Political Divide With China

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Same-sex activists hug outside the parliament in Taipei on May 24, as they celebrate the landmark decision paving the way for the island to become the first place in Asia to legalize gay marriage. Taiwan's historic court ruling this week did more than make it the first place in Asia to let same-sex couples wed: It also widened the political gap with China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... Wed The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling Tue Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC