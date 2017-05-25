Taiwan Gay Marriage Ruling Widens Political Divide With China
Same-sex activists hug outside the parliament in Taipei on May 24, as they celebrate the landmark decision paving the way for the island to become the first place in Asia to legalize gay marriage. Taiwan's historic court ruling this week did more than make it the first place in Asia to let same-sex couples wed: It also widened the political gap with China.
