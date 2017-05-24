Taiwan Court Weighs Becoming First in Asia to Allow Gay Marriage
Taiwan's constitutional court could decide as soon as Wednesday whether to become the first place in Asia to allow gay marriage, even as legislative efforts to change the law struggle to overcome weak public support. Justices of the Constitutional Court were expected to rule after 4 p.m. on whether a civil law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|4 hr
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC