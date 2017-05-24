Taiwan Court Weighs Becoming First in...

Taiwan Court Weighs Becoming First in Asia to Allow Gay Marriage

Taiwan's constitutional court could decide as soon as Wednesday whether to become the first place in Asia to allow gay marriage, even as legislative efforts to change the law struggle to overcome weak public support. Justices of the Constitutional Court were expected to rule after 4 p.m. on whether a civil law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection.

