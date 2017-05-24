Taiwan court rules for same-sex marriage
Taiwan will be the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex unions, reports the BBC , after a panel of judges in Taipei ruled that equality rights guaranteed it. Legislators have two years to pass a bill that provides "equal protection of the freedom of marriage for two persons of the same sex" before the court extends current law to apply to same-sex unions.
