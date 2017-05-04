'Taiwan, China' designation is unacce...

'Taiwan, China' designation is unacceptable: VP

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Taiwan's Vice President Chen Chien-jen has described the U.S. National Academy of Sciences's nationality designation of his and Taiwan's representative to the World Trade Organization Cyrus Chu's as "Taiwan, China," unacceptable on Wednesday. The NAS announced the election of 84 new members and 21 foreign associates on Tuesday, in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research, including Chen and Chu, two academics from Academia Sinica, Taiwan's top research institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC