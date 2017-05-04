'Taiwan, China' designation is unacceptable: VP
Taiwan's Vice President Chen Chien-jen has described the U.S. National Academy of Sciences's nationality designation of his and Taiwan's representative to the World Trade Organization Cyrus Chu's as "Taiwan, China," unacceptable on Wednesday. The NAS announced the election of 84 new members and 21 foreign associates on Tuesday, in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research, including Chen and Chu, two academics from Academia Sinica, Taiwan's top research institute.
