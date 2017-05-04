Taiwan Can't Negotiate, Likely to Obs...

Taiwan Can't Negotiate, Likely to Observe Rules on South China Sea

Taiwan is expected to follow any agreements reached by other governments that compete with its claims to nearly the entire South China Sea as a show of strategic goodwill, even though it can neither negotiate nor sign the deals. China and an organization representing four Southeast Asian countries that claim the sea are working on the framework for a code of conduct that would help head off mishaps among fishing boats, oil rigs and coast guard vessels.

