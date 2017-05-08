Taiwan blames China for WHO invite snub

Taiwan said Tuesday it had been excluded from a major World Health Organisation meeting for the first time in eight years, blaming rival China for the snub as relations worsen. Delegates attending the World Health Assembly in Geneva later this month were supposed to receive their invites by Monday.

