Stars Wars fans say, 'May the 4th be ...

Stars Wars fans say, 'May the 4th be with you'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A fan dressed as a Storm Trooper from 'Star Wars' reacts at the Taipei Metro during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan May 4, 2017. Fans dressed as Storm Trooper from 'Star Wars' pose in front of landmark building Taipei 101 during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 280,783,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC