SSS accepts members UMID card certification for Taiwan working visa
THE Social Security System is advising its members that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines will Members who applied for UMID card starting February 20, 2017 and those who applied before the said date that pass through The certification request from NCR Branch Offices and SSS POEA will be released at SSS POEA after three working days from date of The delay in the processing of UMID card applications is due to the stoppage of the Central Verification System supervised by The SSS certification of UMID Card Issuance will be issued until the CVS problem is resolved and the resulting backlog is processed For queries, members may visit any SSS branch, call the SSS hotline at 920-6446 to 55, or email [email protected] .
