Sri Lankan shares extend gains ahead of cenbank rate call

May 8 Sri Lankan shares extended gains into a third session on Monday, posting their highest close in nearly one year, with blue chips leading the rise ahead of the central bank's monetary policy rate announcement. Volume was moderate as many investors were on the sidelines ahead of holidays.

