Southern Taiwan air raid drills: What you need to know
Annual Wan An Exercises take place today from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung. During the air drill, all shops, government and private institutions in these seven localities will continue operations but access in and out of buildings will be restricted until 2 p.m. Drivers are required to pull over to the side of the road and to turn off their ignition.
