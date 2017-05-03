Smart Antenna Technologies launches new base in Asia to be used as a research hub
Smart Antenna Technologies , based on the University of Birmingham's campus in Edgbaston, is opening a research facility in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei. The company, set up 2013, will initially hire five new engineers to work with customers in China, Japan and Taiwan.
