Senior Taiwanese officer held for spying for China

Taipei, May 10 - A senior military official who once headed Taiwan's Air Defence Missile Command has been arrested for spying for China, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. Major General Hsieh Chia-kang, Deputy Chief of the Army's command for Matsu, a small island off the coast of China's Fujian Province, has been taken into custody, Efe news reported.

