Reshaping Enterprise Data Centers: AccelStor Reveals the...

Targeting data-center applications and big-data analytics, AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, will showcase its series of NeoSapphire all-flash storage arrays at Computex Taipei 2017. AccelStor will demonstrate its recently launched all-NVMe flash array - the NeoSapphire P310 - and reveal its new-generation all-flash array, a scaled-up model with up to 645TB capacity.

Chicago, IL

