Port efficiency to attract more shipping lines, users to Subic

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. continues to make a strong case for the Subic Bay Freeport as a key international trading gateway of the Philippines after achieving productivity levels at par with that of the Manila International Container Terminal . Two Panamax quay cranes at the New Container Terminal 1 recently handled close to 400 twenty foot equivalent units with each crane averaging 40 and 33 moves per hour, respectively.

