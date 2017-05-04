New Bucharest logo, similar to that of Taiwan's most populous city
The contest to create a representative logo for Bucharest, organized by the Bucharest City Hall, has found a winner: Narcis Teodor Lupou, a 32-year-old designer from Timisoara. The winner was announced on Wednesday, May 3. However, the new logo is strikingly similar to the logo of New Taipei, the most populous city of Taiwan.
