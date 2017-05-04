New Bucharest logo, similar to that o...

New Bucharest logo, similar to that of Taiwan's most populous city

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The contest to create a representative logo for Bucharest, organized by the Bucharest City Hall, has found a winner: Narcis Teodor Lupou, a 32-year-old designer from Timisoara. The winner was announced on Wednesday, May 3. However, the new logo is strikingly similar to the logo of New Taipei, the most populous city of Taiwan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC