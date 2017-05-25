Minitrue: Do Not Present Taiwan as a ...

Minitrue: Do Not Present Taiwan as a Separate Political Entity

The following censorship instructions, issued to the media by government authorities, have been leaked and distributed online. The name of the issuing body has been omitted to protect the source.

