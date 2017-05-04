'May the Fourth Be with You': 'Star W...

'May the Fourth Be with You': 'Star Wars' Fans Mark 40th Anniversary

Dozens of Star Wars fans dressed like Jedi knights, Galactic Empire storm troopers and other characters from the sci-fi series paraded through central Taipei on Thursday, part of a worldwide celebration to mark the 40th anniversary of the film franchise. Costume parties, movie marathons and fun runs were among the special events being staged in New York and other cities worldwide on Star Wars Day.

Chicago, IL

