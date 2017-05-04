'May the Fourth Be with You': 'Star Wars' Fans Mark 40th Anniversary
Dozens of Star Wars fans dressed like Jedi knights, Galactic Empire storm troopers and other characters from the sci-fi series paraded through central Taipei on Thursday, part of a worldwide celebration to mark the 40th anniversary of the film franchise. Costume parties, movie marathons and fun runs were among the special events being staged in New York and other cities worldwide on Star Wars Day.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
