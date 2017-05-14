March against 'toxic homeland'

March against 'toxic homeland'

Protesters in a rally against a "toxic homeland" pass the Democratic Progressive Party headquarters in Taipei, Saturday, May 13. Organized by the Kuomintang and held "in the name of mothers" on the eve of Mother's Day, the 3,000-strong rally urged the central government to strengthen its war on drugs and to safeguard food safety.

