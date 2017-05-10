Man who beheaded 4-year-old girl in T...

Man who beheaded 4-year-old girl in Taipei street escapes death penalty

TAIPEI: A Taiwanese man who decapitated a four-year-old girl in public on a busy Taipei street escaped the death penalty Friday as he was sentenced to life in prison. Wang Ching-yu, 34, had pleaded guilty to killing the child in a crime that shocked the generally peaceful island after overpowering her mother near a metro station.

