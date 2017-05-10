Malawi: 'North Malawi Will Never Produce a President Until Jesus Comes'

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party Secretary General Grizeder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has attacked the Karonga central legislature, Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo for denying their offer to join their ruling party and opted for AFORD. According to Jeffrey, President Peter Mutharika, who is also the DPP leader, asked Mwenifumbo to join the party but he declined.

