Lihpao highlights 'Precision Medicine...

Lihpao highlights 'Precision Medicine in Taiwan'

1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Hailed as one of Taiwan's leading pharmaceutical and medical science companies as well as the nation's leader in next generation sequencing , Lihpao Life Science was founded in 2010 with a focus on cancer molecular diagnostics. The advancements made by the laboratory established by Lihpao and the Taipei Veterans General Hospital even enabled the identification of an Asian-specific gene that could be linked to the development of hereditary diseases and cancer.

Chicago, IL

