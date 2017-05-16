Lihpao highlights 'Precision Medicine in Taiwan'

Hailed as one of Taiwan's leading pharmaceutical and medical science companies as well as the nation's leader in next generation sequencing , Lihpao Life Science was founded in 2010 with a focus on cancer molecular diagnostics. The advancements made by the laboratory established by Lihpao and the Taipei Veterans General Hospital even enabled the identification of an Asian-specific gene that could be linked to the development of hereditary diseases and cancer.

