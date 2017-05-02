Lead-character mold-maker works to preserve past

Chang Chieh-kuan , the owner of the last Chinese character letterpress and the last lead-character mold-maker in Taiwan, has long dreamed about passing on his work so that the dying technique of which he is a master practitioner can be preserved for the younger generation. However, just days before his humble shop, the Rixing Type Foundry squeezed into a small lane on Taipei's Taiyuan Road , celebrated its 48th anniversary on May 1, 65 year-old Chang came to believe those hopes are a pipe dream and that it is impossible to cultivate such talent.

