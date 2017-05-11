KMT chairmanship candidates face off ...

KMT chairmanship candidates face off at televised debate

Read more: The China Post

Kuomintang chairmanship candidates hammered away on party unity and reform on national TV at a debate organized by the CTI Television, marking the first of its kind in the party's history. In regards to securing solidarity from party members, incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu said that she had been "leading as an example" by not complaining after she was suddenly removed as the party's presidential candidate last year and continuing to serve the party.

