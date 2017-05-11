KMT chairmanship candidates face off at televised debate
Kuomintang chairmanship candidates hammered away on party unity and reform on national TV at a debate organized by the CTI Television, marking the first of its kind in the party's history. In regards to securing solidarity from party members, incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu said that she had been "leading as an example" by not complaining after she was suddenly removed as the party's presidential candidate last year and continuing to serve the party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC