Infrastructure bill hits another snag

3 hrs ago

Kuomintang legislators were out in force again Wednesday to block review of the government's major infrastructure bill at the Legislative Yuan. Continuing their procedural blockade from yesterday which saw opposition members occupying the speaker's rostrum and ignoring cross party negotiations, KMT lawmakers hurled slogans and insults at their ruling party counterparts during a scheduled economic committee review of the bill Wednesday.

