Hotel to raise cash for Formosan black bears

Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei will support the Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association with a series of exclusive charity activities and a media event on May 10. The hotel has been named one of the top 10 hotels that exemplify Corporate Social Responsibility within the Shangri-La Group, for its consistent commitment to corporate social responsibility in various areas. The hotel has designed a series of charity items for sale, including the Taiwan Pineapple Cake and Taiwan black bear doll; net proceeds will be donated to the Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association.

