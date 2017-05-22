Hope in Taiwan ahead of landmark gay marriage ruling

"One husband, one wife does not go against the constitution" reads a banner at a March rally by campaigners who oppose same-sex marriage AFP/SAM YEH TAIPEI: A court ruling in Taiwan this week could make the island the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, in a decision that would give activists around the region new hope in their quest for equality. A panel of grand justices will announce its verdict on Wednesday in a landmark case that centres on whether Taiwan's current law on the issue is unconstitutional.

