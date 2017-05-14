Frigates arrive to beef up anti-sub capabilities

Two Perry-class guided missile frigates purchased by Taiwan from the United States arrived in Kaohsiung on Saturday, an acquisition that Taiwan's Navy hopes will increase its anti-submarine capability. Flying Republic of China national flags, the two frigates manned by Taiwanese crews sailed slowly into Zuoying Military Harbor in the southern city at around 9:30 a.m., where a welcome ceremony was held by the military.

