Frigates arrive to beef up anti-sub c...

Frigates arrive to beef up anti-sub capabilities

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The China Post

Two Perry-class guided missile frigates purchased by Taiwan from the United States arrived in Kaohsiung on Saturday, an acquisition that Taiwan's Navy hopes will increase its anti-submarine capability. Flying Republic of China national flags, the two frigates manned by Taiwanese crews sailed slowly into Zuoying Military Harbor in the southern city at around 9:30 a.m., where a welcome ceremony was held by the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC