Former Taiwanese vice-president faces tough task to rebuild KMT

Former Taiwanese vice-president Wu Den-yih was elected chairman of the mainland-friendly Kuomintang on Saturday in a six-way race seen as the most hotly contested in the history of the century-old party. The deputy of former president Ma Ying-jeou claimed more than 140,000 votes to defeat his five opponents in a contest that started a month ago.

Chicago, IL

