FMCC commencement speakers set
Fulton-Montgomery Community College's annual commencement ceremony will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Physical Education Building with doors opening at 6 p.m. There are 442 candidates for graduation. Graduates will be led by the Schenectady Pipe Band, an annual tradition of the college's commencement ceremony.
