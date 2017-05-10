FMCC commencement speakers set

FMCC commencement speakers set

Fulton-Montgomery Community College's annual commencement ceremony will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Physical Education Building with doors opening at 6 p.m. There are 442 candidates for graduation. Graduates will be led by the Schenectady Pipe Band, an annual tradition of the college's commencement ceremony.

