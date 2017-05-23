Five great LGBT-themed films from Tai...

Five great LGBT-themed films from Taiwan, model of openness

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

In the week that Taiwan's highest court made history by approving same-sex marriage, we look back at five films with lesbian, gay or bisexual themes Taiwan's top court made history this week by ruling in favour of same-sex marriage - the first Asian territory to do so. Taiwanese society has long been at ease with alternative sexuality, as reflected by these five great LGBT-themed films by Taiwanese directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... 9 hr The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling 20 hr Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC